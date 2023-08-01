UPDATE: Judge Michael Nettles has denied bond for Jamie Komoroski in her second attempt to leave jail following a deadly April DUI crash.

—

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The woman accused of hitting and killing a new bride in a Folly Beach DUI crash is preparing to ask a judge to be let out of jail on bond.

Jamie Lee Komoroski is scheduled to have a bond hearing at the Charleston County Courthouse on Tuesday morning – it comes months after her bond was initially denied back in April.

Komoroski is charged with reckless homicide resulting in death and three counts of felony DUI in connection with the April 28, 2023, crash. She is accused of colliding with a golf cart that was carrying Samantha Miller-Hutchinson, her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, and others.

The new bride was killed while the groom suffered serious injuries in that crash. They were married just hours earlier.

A toxicology report revealed that Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Hutchinson later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver claiming she was “bar hopping” in the hours leading up to the deadly crash.

Komoroski has been housed at the Al Cannon Detention Center since her initial arrest. Her attorneys say she is an exceptional student with a tight-knit family bond. In a recent motion, they argued that Komoroski poses no danger to the community.

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. You can Count on 2 for the latest.