HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A jaw-dropping $22 million home in the Charlotte area has officially hit the market.
Essentially, what’s described as a private island is now available at 14051 Island Drive in Huntersville.
Merancas Island features 4.5 acres of land and an 11,505-square-foot primary home on the southern shores of Lake Norman. Accessible only by boat or private road, the entire site holds the following:
- Main house
- Guest house
- Doghouse
- Dog run
- Garden shed
- Gazebo dock
- Private boat dock
- Tennis court
- Numerous resort amenities
The primary home, custom designed by Harry Schrader, has three bedrooms with five full baths and one half-bath.
A private gated entrance leads to a home and extended opening surrounded by a koi pond and sculpture garden.
Other notable features include:
- Gourmet kitchen with custom built-ins
- An elevator
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- A spiral staircase leads to the library
- Master suite
- Exercise room
- Dance studio
- Music room
- Recreation room
- Temperature-controlled wine cellar
- Multiple terraces
- Three-car attached garage
An indoor pool with a waterfall feature, sunroom, steam shower, sauna, outdoor shower and pool courtyard can also be found inside the main home.
The two-story guest home contains a full kitchen, balcony, two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, three garages, and boat storage.
“This private island compound epitomizes the serene allure of Lake Norman,” said Jessica Grier and Ben Bowen with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “A once-in-a-lifetime residential treasure, Merancas Island is exquisite and intimate while providing a premier setting for a truly extraordinary lifestyle.”