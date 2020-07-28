JCPD: Man arrested after firing handgun from vehicle on Interstate 26, infant in vehicle at time

OHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Monday after police say he fired a handgun from the passenger seat of a vehicle on Interstate 26.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to a road rage incident on I-26 East near mile marker 19 around 6 p.m.

Officers report a caller told 911 that a male passenger in a Chevrolet Trailblazer had fired a handgun in the direction of her vehicle.

JCPD reports the Trailblazer was found and a traffic stop was conducted.

The release says Jacob Adams, 24 of Jonesborough, was found in the vehicle.

An investigation into the incident found “Adams had fired his handgun into the air three or four times while his fiancé and infant child were also in the Trailblazer.”

A search after the arrest found that Adams also had marijuana and a glass pipe hidden on his person.

Adams was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $40,000 bond.

Adams is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.