JetBlue launches non-stop flights between Charleston and Los Angeles

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pack your bags, a non-stop flight from Charleston to Los Angeles has landed.

JetBlue announced plans in September to begin daily nonstop service from the Charleston International Airport to Los Angeles on December 18.

This will be South Carolina’s first nonstop flight to California, according to a spokesman for Charleston International Airport.

“Los Angeles service from Charleston International Airport has been a key strategic objective for Team CHS,” said Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Elliott Summey. “JetBlue’s new service will allow both business and leisure travelers convenient access to and from one of the most important airport gateways to the world. We are obviously delighted with this milestone addition of air service for the region.”

Flights will take off from CHS at 6:00 p.m. each day and land at LAX by 8:46 p.m., and depart from LAX at 9:00 a.m. with an arrival time of 4:29 p.m.

“We are excited to expand our Charleston service with a new direct flight to LAX. Since beginning flights to Charleston, we’ve seen an extraordinary level of community support that has allowed us to continually expand” said Scott Laurence, Head of Revenue and Planning, JetBlue. “This new addition furthers our commitment to our Charleston customers, and gives more customers our award-winning service, to more of the destinations we know they want to fly.”

In addition to Los Angeles, JetBlue also serves the region with flights to New York (JFK), Newark, and Boston. With the return of Fort Lauderdale service in October, JetBlue will serve five of the top Lowcountry markets.