CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Singer Jimmy Buffett has postponed his concert scheduled for Saturday at Credit One Stadium in Charleston after being hospitalized.

Buffett posted Wednesday morning on his Facebook page that while he was in Boston for a checkup, he was hospitalized “to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

“I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” Buffett wrote.

The concert will be rescheduled.

Buffett said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.