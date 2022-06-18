MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for governor of South Carolina, said Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cunningham said in a Tweet that he was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

“I have canceled all scheduled events for this week and will follow the CDC guidelines to determine when I can leave quarantine,” Cunningham said.

The former congressman won his party’s gubernatorial nomination on Tuesday. He will square off on the November ballot with incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, who won the Republican nomination on Tuesday.

“I look forward to getting back on the trail very soon,” Cunningham said.