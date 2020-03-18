Judge approves $520M settlement for customers in Santee Cooper lawsuit

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:
santee-cooper_146950

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina judge gave preliminary approval to a $520 million settlement that would provide refunds to customers of a state-owned utility who were charged increased rates for a failed nuclear construction project.

Judge Jean Toal gave an initial approval to the Santee Cooper settlement Tuesday, a big first step to ending a long-standing dispute between the utility and its customers, which include 2 million people who get power from electric cooperatives.

The settlement is part of a class-action lawsuit against the utility after it racked up $4 billion in debt before pulling out of its minority stake in the doomed reactor project.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories