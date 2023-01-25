HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A settlement between the family of Mallory Beach and the estate of Alex Murdaugh’s murdered wife Maggie Murdaugh is now official.

The deal brings to an end the civil lawsuit against the estate and Buster Murdaugh filed by the Beach family connected to the boat crash in 2019 that killed Mallory.

Maggie’s son Paul Murdaugh was driving the boat at a high rate of speed on Archer’s Creek the night of Feb. 24, 2019, when it hit a piling, throwing Mallory into the water. Her body was not found for seven days.

Included in the settlement, Morgan Doughty, Miley Altman and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat that night, will get an undisclosed amount of money.

Along with a variety of legal fees, Maggie’s son Buster Murdaugh will also receive $530,000 in the deal.

The proceeds will come from the sale of the family’s 1700-acre Moselle property, which is on sale for $3.9 million.

The settlement had been challenged by John Parker, the head of the Parker Law Group. Alex Murdaugh had signed a confession of judgment in connection with a loan made by Parker to Murdaugh for $477,000. Parker claimed he should be paid that money before anything was paid out to the Beach family.

On Tuesday, a judge denied that claim and ruled the settlement could be approved.

Alex Murdaugh will not receive any money from the estate in this settlement.