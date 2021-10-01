Judge denies change of venue in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hampton County judge has denied a change of venue request in the Mallory Beach civil lawsuit.

The request came from the representation of Greg Parker, CEO of Parker’s convenience stores. His Ridgeland store is accused of selling alcohol to a group of minors, including Paul Murdaugh, who was allegedly driving under the influence during a boat crash that led to the 19-year-old Beach’s death.

Judge Daniel Hall signed off on the denial Thursday, citing the defendant’s failure to provide evidence that a venue change would convenience the witnesses in the interest of justice.

The suit was filed by Mallory’s mother, Renee Beach, in 2019. Paul Murdaugh’s father and brother, Alex and Buster, are also named in the lawsuit for allegedly letting the 20-year-old use false identification to purchase the alcohol.

The BUI charges against Paul Murdaugh were dropped by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office — in what was described as a formality — following his death in June.

He and his mother Maggie were found shot dead on their family’s Colleton County property, leading to a string of criminal investigations and lawsuits surrounding the Murdaughs.