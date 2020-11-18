Judge: Mobile home deemed nuisance in Robeson County must be demolished or moved by February

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A mobile home deemed a nuisance in Robeson County must be demolished or moved by Feb. 1, a judge said Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Bell entered a consent judgment against 136 and 178 Jefferson Road, which was described as a problematic residence in Maxton, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS). Robeson County brought the case on behalf of the State of North Carolina.

“Over a period of many years, citizens residing in this neighborhood have unjustly suffered due to activities stemming from this specific property,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I sincerely appreciate the cooperation from the community, as we worked cohesively and efficiently to solve this problem and restore peace to this neighborhood.”

The mobile home must be demolished by Feb. 1 or moved at least 10 miles away from the current location, NCDPS said. Anyone found on the property will be arrested for trespassing by Robeson County Sherriff’s Office deputies.

Any person violating the order can be held in contempt of court with penalties of jail time, fines, or both.