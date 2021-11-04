Judge sentences man to life in prison for murder of Robeson County man in 2018

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison Thursday for the murder of a Robeson County man in 2018, according to a report from WWAY in Wilmington.

William Simmons was found guilty by a jury, according to WWAY. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge James Hardin.

After being last seen at a gas station, 21-year-old Carlos Alfonso, Jr. was reported missing from his home in Orrum in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office never reported the missing person case to WBTW. Alfonso’s body was found on Joe Brown Highway north of Chadbourn on Sept. 16, 2018.