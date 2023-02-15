Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above | Scroll down for live updates

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman will decide Wednesday whether to allow testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s botched suicide-for-hire attempt in his double murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

Jurors heard limited testimony about the September 4, 2021 roadside shooting as Maggie Murdaugh’s family took the stand Tuesday.

Marian Proctor, Maggie’s only sister, described their last conversation just hours before the murders. Proctor said Murdaugh asked Maggie to come back to Moselle because he had just received bad news about his father’s health. Proctor encouraged her to go and be with him.

The state also used Proctor’s testimony to highlight how the boat crash was weighing heavily on the family.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin questions Marian Proctor, Maggie Murdaugh’s sister, during the Alex Murdaugh trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Murdaugh’s team asked Proctor to describe his relationships with Paul and Maggie. She said Murdaugh and Paul had a wonderful relationship. She said that while Murdaugh and Maggie’s marriage wasn’t perfect, Maggie was happy.

Murdaugh’s team also used testimony from a neighbor who helped out with the dogs to portray Murdaugh in a softer light. They recalled a story in which one of the dogs was fatally injured and the family decided to put it out of its misery, but Murdaugh couldn’t bring himself to shoot it.

The jury also heard testimony from Proctor’s husband, the forensic pathologist who conducted Maggie and Paul’s autopsies, a representative from General Motors, and a forensic accountant who investigated Murdaugh’s financial crimes.

On Wednesday morning, the jury will also be retested for COVID-19, which could cause a delay if there are any positive results.

Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m., with the jury returning at 10:30 a.m.

