Judgment requires Maxton convenience store to prevent public-nuisance activities

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The owners of a Robeson County convenience store are being required to take steps to prevent the business from being a public nuisance.

Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow signed a judgment on Monday against the Minit Shop located at 207 Middle Street in Maxton.

“This location has been a nuisance for the citizens of Maxton and law enforcement for many years,” Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said. “I am pleased with this outcome and I firmly believe it will make Maxton a safer place for our citizens to live, work, and conduct business in, as a result.”

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, town and state officials alleged in July that the property was a “constant haven for illegal activity.” The business is owned by Amran Saleh Hussein and Waddah Abdulkarim Mohamed Ashaif.

The judgment prohibits anyone from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at the property and limits the business’s hours of operation to between 5 a.m. and 1 a.m. as long as it operates as a convenience store, eating establishment, or has state permits for alcoholic beverages.

The property owners are also required to hire licensed private security at the property from noon until closing on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Any failure to follow the rules could result in the owners being found guilty of contempt.

The investigation was a joint effort involving members of the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement nuisance abatement team and the Maxton Police Department.

“We are extremely pleased to offer assistance to our law enforcement partners in these nuisance cases,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the nuisance abatement team. “This judgment should bring positive changes to a community antagonized by this illegal activity for far too long.”