GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville County jury on Thursday acquitted a man accused of killing an Upstate Uber driver in April 2017.

Joseph Jovanti Johnson III had been accused of shooting Uber driver Mike Mecklenburg in the head after Mecklenburg had dropped off a passenger on Power Street.

At the time, sheriff’s deputies said Johnson “engaged Mecklenburg in an unprovoked verbal altercation that eventually resulted in Johnson firing a single shot, striking Mecklenburg in the head.”

“We regret the verdict to this case but we respect the jury’s decision,” 13th Circuit Solicitor Walter Wilkins said after the jury reached its verdict in the case.