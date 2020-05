LUMBERTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – A juvenile was killed in a hit and run crash outside Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the wreck happened on North Carolina Highway 72 near Lowe Road around 8:47 p.m. Friday.

NC Highway Patrol is investigating, the RCSO’s post said.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Sgt. McVicker with the Highway Patrol at (252) 862-5374.