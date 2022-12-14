SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile is in custody after a shooting left a man severely injured Tuesday night.

Scotland Neck police responded to 500 block of East Ninth Street Tuesday night in reference to a subject that was shot.

Officers received information that the victim was in a car and on the way to the hospital, police said. They located the vehicle near Rural Health of Scotland Neck.

The juvenile was also in the vehicle and at that location with the victim, police said.

According to police, the suspect and victim are related. The investigation determined that this was a dispute that went terribly wrong.

The man suffered a single wound to the face area and was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville from the scene. His condition is unknown at this time.

The juvenile was detained and is in the custody of Juvenile Services.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance, as well as, several law enforcement officers attending a K-9 class in town.