CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was shot Wednesday by a resident while trying to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, police said.

It happened at about 10 a.m. near 100 Southwold Drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers responded and found the juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The youth was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

One shot was fired into the vehicle during an attempt to steal it, according to a police report.

It remains unclear whether anyone will be charged in the incident, which remains under investigation.