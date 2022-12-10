MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville.

The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Officers were called to the scene at 11:22 p.m. where police said one of the juveniles had been stabbed by the victim in self-defense during the robbery and was taken to a hospital.

Police said they believed drugs were involved and they are continuing to investigate.