KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died Saturday night after going into cardiac arrest during a rodeo event in King, according to Stokes County EMS.
EMS was called at about 8:24 p.m. to a Rafter K Rodeo Company bull-riding event at 446 S. Main Street. Two King Fire Department EMTs hired by the rodeo to work at the event performed lifesaving measures until Stokes EMS arrived at the scene.
The juvenile, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Rafter K Rodeo released the following statement:
“Everyone here at Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC would like to give our sincere condolences to the family and friends of bull rider, [the juvenile victim]. Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help. We are thankful for our on site EMT’s, paramedics and law enforcement that work so hard to care for the cowboys. This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss. We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time.”Statement from Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC