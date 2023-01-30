KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died Saturday night after going into cardiac arrest during a rodeo event in King, according to Stokes County EMS.

EMS was called at about 8:24 p.m. to a Rafter K Rodeo Company bull-riding event at 446 S. Main Street. Two King Fire Department EMTs hired by the rodeo to work at the event performed lifesaving measures until Stokes EMS arrived at the scene.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Rafter K Rodeo released the following statement: