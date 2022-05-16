BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –- Three juveniles were detained on Monday after weapons were found in a student’s backpack at Sedgefield Middle School in Goose Creek.

Principal Heather Ducker sent a message to parents saying the school had received a report that there “may be a student on campus with a weapon.”

With help from law enforcement, Ducker said school administrators took immediate action and conducted a targeted search. That is when they found three weapons inside the backpack, which were confiscated without incident.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the weapons were firearms and that three juveniles had been detained.

“We are following all procedures as outlined by the district’s policies to address this matter, with support from law enforcement,” said Ducker. “With safety and security as our highest priority, we take all reports that pertain to the safety and security of our school seriously.”

No other details were provided.