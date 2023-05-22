PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was shot after biting a deputy on Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, an off-duty deputy, also an experienced K-9 handler, was conducting a non-training activity and was unexpectedly bit by the 2 1/2-year-old Belgium Malinois.

The dog failed to release despite repeated verbal commands and multiple attempts by witnesses to pull the dog off.

A family member of the deputy, who lives nearby, rushed out and discharged their own firearm to save the deputy.

The K-9 passed away from its wounds.

The primary handler was away for training. The injured handler was caring for the K-9 as standard practice.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards was notified and is reviewing the incident.