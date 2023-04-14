Two people were arrested on charges of trafficking after deputies said they found 48 pounds of drugs in their car

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two people were arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop on Interstate 85 yielded more than 48 pounds of illegal drugs hidden in a vehicle.

A K-9 led authorities to 19 taped and heat-sealed packages of cocaine and 110 grams of heroin after authorities stopped a silver Jaguar on an I-85 exit ramp, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Vines Davis and Lawanda Smith face charges for allegedly trafficking cocaine and heroin. They are being held without bond in the Anderson County Detention Center.