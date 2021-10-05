K9 Liza to retire from Georgetown Police Department

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department announced Tuesday the retirement of K9 Liza.

The German Sheppard, who is a drug detection and tracking dog, has been with the department since 2015.

Liza has worked on many cases in her career, from locating drugs to tracking suspects and locating valuable evidence. “She has also assisted multiple agencies during the course of her career,” Georgetown PD said.

She has developed a special bond with her partner, Corporal Clayton Johnson, over the last two and a half years. Last week, Cpl. Johnson noticed Liza was not acting like herself and made a trip to the veterinarian.

“The doctor ran several tests and it was determined that Liza has a terminal medical condition,” the department said. “Naturally, Cpl. Johnson, his family, [and] the entire Georgetown Police Department is devastated by this news.”

Georgetown PD is asking for the community to keep Liza and Cpl. Johnson in their prayers.