ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A group of kayakers found a body floating down a North Carolina River, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The body was floating down the French Broad River near Riverside Drive just before 1 p.m., police said. The Asheville Fire Department was able to retrieve the body from the river.

Detectives and forensic technicians are working with the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the person and conduct further investigation.