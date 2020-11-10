‘Keep the faith’: North Carolina pastor shares message of unity after shooting on church property

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police continue to search for the gunman who opened fire on a crowd of people as they attended a funeral service Sunday afternoon.

Between 50 and 60 individuals were inside and outside Living Water Baptist Church to pay their respects to a young man who passed away. We are told he was not a member of the church, but that his church congregation was using Living Water Baptist to host the funeral.

Around 3:30 p.m., a person or group of people shot at those who were in attendance.

One man was shot and killed, while at least two others were grazed by the gunfire.

9-1-1 calls indicate that at least two people hid in the bathroom, while others ran for cover at other areas near the church.

We are told only one church member was on site assisting with the funeral. They were not hurt.

On Monday, Living Water Baptist Pastor Dayhige Wright spoke to sister station FOX8 News sharing his condolences and his heartache.

“How could this happen at our church? I thought our church was a safe place,” he said, of the questions that have begun to weigh heavily on the hearts of his congregation.

Living Water Baptist is described as a community church, “open to all individuals.”

On Sunday, just hours before the shooting, upwards of 200 people had gathered on the church lawn for a worship service.

Wright was thankful the shooting did not happen while more families were there. He did say the church plans to increase its community outreach programs. “Even in the midst of this we have to keep the faith, but we also have to spread it too.”

High Point police have not released the name of the individual shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Officers have interviewed several individuals whose vehicles were hit by gunfire in the incident and have collected new evidence on scene as later as Monday afternoon.