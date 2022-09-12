GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten died Saturday after someone started a fire inside a Greensboro motel room, police said.

Greensboro police responded to a report of a disorderly person at the Motel 6 on Landmark Center Boulevard after a caller said someone had started a fire inside one of the rooms.

By the time police arrived, Greensboro firefighters were already were already at the scene putting out the fire.

Fire officials have started an arson investigation, and police are investigating as well. So far, no one has been charged.