WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies arrested a Lake City man for allegedly shooting another person multiple times, stealing a vehicle, and fleeing the scene.

Desharn Shariff Chandler, 39, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand larceny over $10,000 or more.

According to a news release from the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a person shot at Black River Medical Center in the Cades area of Williamsburg County.

At the hospital, deputies were informed the victim was shot on Sugar Lane in Kingstree. The shooting happened June 5 at about 4:54 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle, according to deputies.

After shooting the victim, Chandler allegedly stole a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado from a nearby residence and fled the scene, according to arrest warrants.

Chandler was taken into custody by Chadbourn Police Department in North Carolina and was later extradited back to Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to deputies.