Lancaster Police involved in shooting after chase; search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lancaster Police Department is actively searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect Monday after an officer-involved shooting following a high-speed police chase.

According to Lancaster Police, earlier in the day, a Lancaster officer was monitoring traffic on the bypass on the west end near Sonic, when the officer saw a driver in a red vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Lancaster police officer attempted to pull the driver over for speeding and reckless driving, as the driver was close to traveling outside of the city limits. As the officer was pursuing the suspect, LPD said the officer realized it was the same vehicle he attempted to pull over last week.

LPD said the suspect vehicle traveled onto Riverside Road where it stopped. The Lancaster officer then got out of his patrol car and that’s when the suspect attempted to strike the officer with his vehicle, LPD said. The officer reportedly then pulled out his service weapon and tried to jump out of harms way.

At some point, shots were fired during the confrontation between the officer and suspect, SLED said.

“No one was struck by gunfire and no injuries have been reported,” the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a released statement on Monday.

The suspect vehicle then sped off again, towards HWY 5 and ending at University Drive. At this point, one front tire on the vehicle had come off between Riverside Road and University Drive, police said.

At 60 MPH, the vehicle entered a private driveway, where the suspect made a loop in the yard, and jumped from the moving car, LPD said.

The ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect was last seen in the University Drive area running into the woods.

Lancaster Police are asking residents to avoid University Drive, Mungo Road, and Riverside Road if at all possible while officers search for the suspect. A perimeter has been established.

The wanted suspect is described as a Black man, wearing all black, with red sneakers, police said.

This remains an active SLED investigation. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the LPD at 803-283-3313 or 9-1-1.