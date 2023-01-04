DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were shot at a Subway in Durham just 14 hours into the new year.

In the first act of violence in the city for 2023, four adults and a juvenile were injured during a drive-by shooting at the restaurant on North Miami Boulevard.

“All five victims are expected to survive,” Durham police said in an update Tuesday afternoon.

The shopping center is within the boundaries of the city’s new ShotSpotter system.

According to EMS radio traffic, the victims were shot in the back, hands and legs.

Medics found the wounded individuals in the front and back of the restaurant.

Surveillance video showed a typical Sunday afternoon for people picking up a late lunch at Subway.

Then, within moments, everything changed. The video showed people outside of the store bolting away from bullets flying in their direction.

Customers dropped to the floor or ran and employees ducked behind the glass food counter.

Five minutes into the video, Durham Police and EMS came to the chaotic scene.

“The second injured is going to be a 24-year-old male, shot through the lower leg or ankle. Tourniquet applied at this time,” EMS radio traffic reported. “The third victim is a male in his early 20s, shot in the back.”

On Monday, 11 bullet holes remained in glass doors, windows and walls inside the building. Even the Coke machine had been hit by a bullet and began leaking.

“I think it’s a mess. It’s not safe. It’s just not safe,” said Bertha Barnette, a customer.

“It could have been me,” said Sheila Brown, another shopper.

People said they are worried each time they come to The Village Shopping Center because of what they see outside.

“A big crowd. I have seen up to 20 people standing there around the Subway,” explained Brown. “They’re always hanging around down there.”

The owner of the Subway franchise even put a sign at the front of his store, asking people not to loiter.

Sam Elahi said he’s had to replace the glass windows and doors three times in the past year.

“I’m not feeling safe to walk to my store, the customers — the same thing,” Elahi explained. “We’re losing a lot of customers, and even my employees. Every couple of months, my employees are not feeling safe.”

He said the last shooting at his store was just two months ago.

The local community can agree on one thing.

“I want change. You know, I want people to know they don’t have to kill one another,” said Barnette.

For the new year, they just want a new sense of security.

“I wish somebody tried to help the businesses around here and let people feel safe to go to work and go shopping,” said Elahi.

“I think [police] should be patrolling the area more than they do,” added Brown.

News crews were in the Village Shopping Center for much of the day on Monday and also saw a crowd of people hanging out in the Subway parking lot.

News crews did not see any Durham Police Officers for several hours.

Elahi said he’s been requesting additional patrols.

Durham police were asked if they have increased their presence and if they could provide updates on the shooting investigation, and whether or not the ShotSpotter alerted officers to the shooting.

At this time, there has been no response.