Largest seizure of meth by Greenville County drug enforcement unit made in Fountain Inn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman has been arrested after a drug investigation in Greenville County.

On Wednesday, Drug Enforcement Unit investigators stopped a vehicle in Fountain Inn. They recovered approximately 22.1 pounds of methamphetamine.

Investigators found the methamphetamine concealed inside an igloo cooler, drug enforcement officials said. Stephanie Annette Lipe was arrested.

Stephanie Lipe

(Greenville Co. DEU)

“I am extremely proud of the work put forth by both the men and women of our agency and the collaborating agencies working within the DEU for their tireless efforts to combat the drug trade in Greenville County. I want to send a clear message to anybody partaking in the drug trade here in Greenville that if you are involved in any way, shape, or form we are on to you, and we will do whatever it takes to get you in custody and behind bars. These drugs are outright killing people and we will not rest until every dangerous narcotic is eliminated from the streets, businesses, schools and homes of Greenville County.” Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis



Bart McEntire, Commander of the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, said “this seizure is a significant seizure of methamphetamine and to date is the largest seizure of methamphetamine by the DEU since its inception (in April DEU made a seizure of 20 pounds of methamphetamine).”

With this seizure, the DEU has seized approximately 111 pounds of methamphetamine since July 1, 2020, McEntire said.

A seizure of this magnitude had the potential effect of preventing 200,000 to 500,000 uses of the drug. The street value of 111 pounds calculates to a range of $5 to $50 million.