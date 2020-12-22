Laurinburg firefighters put own twist on ‘The Night Before Christmas’

A City of Laurinburg Fire Department post puts its own twist on “The Night Before Christmas.” (Source: City of Laurinburg Fire Department)

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) — A certain fellow in a red coat has the City of Laurinburg Fire Department to thank after he was stuck in a chimney.

Or, at least, that’s what the department said.

The department posted a video on Sunday to its Facebook page paying tribute to first responders, detailing a firefighter’s version of the classic “The Night Before Christmas.”

“T’was the night before Christmas, and all through the town, the fire siren echoed, blaring its sound,” the video states.

The one minute, 58 second video goes on to detail firefighters jumping into boots to respond to a fire. Once there, they didn’t find a fire, but instead found a mysterious stranger in the chimney, who declared, “These new style chimneys, they make them too small, for a fellow as I, not skinny at all.”