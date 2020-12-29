Laurinburg man charged with attempted murder of 2, held on $1 million bond

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) — A man is in the Scotland County Detention Center on a $1 million bond after police said he shot at two people in a vehicle.
The Laurinburg Police Department responded at 9:30 a.m. Monday to Willow Drive for a report of shots fired, according to the department.
Officers met with the two victims on Roper Street. The two said they were on Willow Drive when a black vehicle drove by and began firing at them, according to police. The vehicle was hit several times, causing $1,000 in damage.
They were not injured, according to police.
The suspect, 28-year-old James Arthur Jones, of Laurinburg, was apprehended at 5:30 p.m. and taken into custody, according to police.
He is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, the discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from within an enclosure, possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of felony conspiracy, injury to personal property and the discharge of a firearm within city limits.
