Laurinburg man could spend nearly 16 years in prison for attacking woman on school bus in 2020

LAURINBURG, NC. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who police said punched a school bus driver and stomped on her head in January 2020 could spend nearly 16 years in prison after being sentenced for his guilty plea to multiple charges.

According to documents News13 obtained from the North Carolina Judicial Branch, Kenneth Revels, 48, of Laurinburg was given a sentence that ranges from 146 months, or slightly more than 12 years, to 188 months, or roughly 15 1/2 years. He was also given credit for 649 days he’s already served.

Revels pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of minors, and habitual misdemeanor assault in the incident that was captured on a bus video surveillance system.

Laurinburg police said the incident happened when a Scotland County bus driver stopped to pick up children and Revels got onto the bus without permission and began punching the driver, a 47-year-old woman whom he had previously dated, in the head and neck. He fled but later turned himself into authorities.