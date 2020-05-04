Laurinburg PD partners with other agencies in ‘Operation Blackout’

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – The Laurinburg Police Department recently orchestrated a two-day operation, during which dozens of criminal charges were filed, a news release said Sunday.

Laurinburg PD conducted Operation Blackout on May 1 and May 2 with the help of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The operation resulted in 13 seized firearms, three of which were reported stolen, the news release said. There were over 80 criminal charges during the two day period, including gun, drug and traffic-related charges, among others.

Latest Headlines