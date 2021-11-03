Laurinburg police charge second man after shooting on Caledonia Road

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A second man is facing charges after a shooting that injured another man Tuesday afternoon in Laurinburg, police said.

Police arrested Willie Covington II, 32, Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Maple Street in connection with the shooting on Caledonia Road. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon, with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm within city limits and injury to real property.

Laurinburg police said Covington was given a $40,000 secured bond and talent to the Scotland County Detention Center.

Laurinburg police arrested Javon Dontae Malloy of Laurinburg after the shooting on Tuesday and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun and driving with a revoked license. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and also taken to the detention center.

Police said the shooting happened when Taran Harris, 20, of Laurinburg was shot in the leg while walking south on Caledonia Road with another man, who hasn’t been identified. Police said the shot was fired by a passenger in a silver Honda Accord going the opposite direction.

Laurinburg police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Count on News13 for updates.