Laurinburg police investigate two deadly shootings in less than 24 hours

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Laurinburg police are investigating two deadly shootings in less than 24 hours.

Police say Eugene Gibson, 48, of Laurinburg, was found Thursday night, shot in the driver’s seat of a car on Biggs Street. They are searching for a dark, new model Dodge Durango, which was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

A second shooting happened around noon Friday afternoon just a few blocks from Thursday night’s shooting off of Douglas Street.

James Clark Gales, 74, was found lying under his carport on the steps, unconscious from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Scotland County EMS transported him to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested Justin Jermaine Ellison, 30, of Laurinburg, for the shooting death of Gales. He surrendered on the scene and is in the Scotland County Detention Center charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Police do not know if the two shootings are related, however, they said they are looking into the possibility.