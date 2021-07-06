Laurinburg police look for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after Friday shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man after a shooting Friday, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Antwone Raheem Easterling, 26, of Laurinburg, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said.

Easterling allegedly showed up at a woman’s house Friday and fired six shots into the home, police said. The victim was injured in the shooting. Easterling and the victim know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeffery Cooke II., with the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Community members should never approach a wanted suspect.