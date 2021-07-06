Laurinburg police look for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after Friday shooting

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Laurinburg Police Department/Facebook

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man after a shooting Friday, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Antwone Raheem Easterling, 26, of Laurinburg, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said.

Easterling allegedly showed up at a woman’s house Friday and fired six shots into the home, police said. The victim was injured in the shooting. Easterling and the victim know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeffery Cooke II., with the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Community members should never approach a wanted suspect.

Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue. Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. Some markers are extremely close together and have to be zoomed to see. The map is updated daily with the most recent information.

Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. For some shootings, a specific address was not provided by police, and the marker will show a city center or an approximate area as the location of the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories