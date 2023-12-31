LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway after Laurinburg police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the 700 block of W. Boulevard for a shooting, police said. Rashawn Lamonte Thompson, 35, of Maxton, was found dead.

The alleged shooter, also of Maxton, surrendered to police right after the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

