LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a man after one person was shot and killed Wednesday in Laurinburg, according to police.

Officers responded at about 3:40 p.m. to the area of Hood Drive after hearing about a shooting. Once their, they found a person on the ground.

Titus Tyrone Reddick died at Scotland Memorial Hospital from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities are now searching for Quentin Dovontay Graham of McColl.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-276-3211, visit scotlandcountycs.com or by using P3 Tips.

Count on News13 for updates.