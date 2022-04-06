LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a man after one person was shot and killed Wednesday in Laurinburg, according to police.
Officers responded at about 3:40 p.m. to the area of Hood Drive after hearing about a shooting. Once their, they found a person on the ground.
Titus Tyrone Reddick died at Scotland Memorial Hospital from a gunshot wound, according to police.
Authorities are now searching for Quentin Dovontay Graham of McColl.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-276-3211, visit scotlandcountycs.com or by using P3 Tips.
