LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Laurinburg, according to police.

Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to Shop Right Market, located the area of 700 Aberdeen Road, after being told that shots were fired, according to authorities. An alarm at the store had also gone off.

Police found “evidence in the parking lot that a shooting had occurred” and a person had been hurt, according to authorities. They then heard that a person with a gun wound was at a hospital.

The victim was flown from the hospital to another medical facility and was in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.