LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg family is glad to be alive after their 11-year-old saved them from a burning home Saturday morning.

11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington said she used fire safety training from her school to save her family from the fire.

Harrington ran into her mom’s room at about 2 a.m. Saturday. She told her mom, Precious McNeil, that the house was on fire. She was able to crawl from her bedroom to her parents’ room to wake them. McNeil then ran to her 8-month-old and woke her husband.

The family said Harrington then went to the living room and woke up the other children and carried them outside.

McNeil said Harrington even ran back inside the home to get her sister.

“I said, where’s Chloe? And she wasn’t out there,” McNeil said. “And as soon as I said that, [Harrington] ran back in the house and all I heard was her screaming ‘Chloe.’ She came back out with her.”

Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the house when crews got to the fire.

“All occupants were out of the house. Five children total, two adults,” McQueen said. “We quickly extinguished the fire and later learned that 11-year-old child who was in the house, she actually woke everybody up in the house and pulled everybody out.”

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen. Children aged 2, 5, and 7 were also in the home at the time.

“Make sure you have working smoke alarms inside of your home that do actually work to notify the occupants at a home,” McQueen said. “Never, never leave your cooking unattended and have an escape plane with your kids, your family, and always meet outside.”

The family set up a GoFundMe to help them with expenses.