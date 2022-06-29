FILE: Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged Wednesday in connection with a double homicide in Laurinburg in October 2021, according to police.

The 16-year-old from Laurinburg, who was not named by police, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

The charges are in connection with the deaths of Linda Hatcher Taylor, 71, and her daughter Jennifer Gayle Locklear, 43, according to police.

Police were called Oct. 29, 2021 to the 700 block of Pine Street in Laurinburg where they found Taylor and Locklear dead, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.