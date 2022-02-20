Teen killed in Laurinburg homicide was 11th grader at Scotland High

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Laurinburg Police Department officials say a 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday.

According to police, officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to Phritz Street for a reported gunshot victim.

Officers saw a crowd running toward the location of the victim.

The 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Scotland High School Junior, Zimeck Berry.

“Safety is one of our core values and a measurement of society’s protection of our most vulnerable gift-our children,” Superintendent Takeda LeGrand said. “The passing of Zimeck is a reminder that we must do more to keep our children safe.”

Grief counselors are available to students and staff on campus Monday.

You are asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 with any information.

