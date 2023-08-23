LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed by a machine at his job at Edward Wood Products in Laurinburg, according to Fire Chief Jordan McQueen.
McQueen said the incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. and the Laurinburg Fire Department, Scotland County Rescue, Scotland County EMS, and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and additional information will be released later, McQueen said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.