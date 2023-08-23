LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed by a machine at his job at Edward Wood Products in Laurinburg, according to Fire Chief Jordan McQueen.

McQueen said the incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. and the Laurinburg Fire Department, Scotland County Rescue, Scotland County EMS, and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and additional information will be released later, McQueen said.

