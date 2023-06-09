Two homes side by side were struck with bullets Thursday night

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Laurinburg homes with people inside were hit by bullets Thursday night, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m., Capt. Randy Dover said. The homes were next to each other, and there were no injuries.

Bullets have hit several homes and cars in the area around 7th Street during the past several months, Dover said, adding that there are rumors that juveniles are behind the shootings. However, he said nothing has been confirmed.

In the meantime, Dover encouraged residents to report suspicious activity to authorities by calling Scotland County Crimestoppers anonymously at 910-266-8146 or the sheriff’s office at 910- 276-3385.

