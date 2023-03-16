LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were shot after two separate drive-by shootings in Laurinburg Thursday, Laurinburg police confirmed to News13.
The first shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Grand Street, police said. The second happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Produce Market Road.
Both gunshot victims were treated with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.
It is unclear at this time if the two shootings are connected.
