LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old was charged with killing his brother Friday night in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Van Milton Deberry, 22, of Laurinburg, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm from within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm in the city limits, according to police.

Police were called at about 9:35 p.m. to a home in the 13000 block of Blues Farm Road for reports of a shooting. Officers found 23-year-old Vendell Taylor Deberry inside the home with a gunshot wound, police said.

Vendell Deberry was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.