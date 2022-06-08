LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Scotland County arrested three people Wednesday morning after seizing more than 20 pounds of marijuana, two firearms and more than $76,000 while executing a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Ashely Drive home in Laurinburg, police said.

Israel Fields, 21, of Laurinburg, Berlinda Fields, 49, of Laurinburg, and Alycia Blyther, 18, of Aberdeen, all face multiple charges and were given separate $1 million secured bonds, Laurinburg police said in a news release.

In addition to the marijuana and cash, authorities recovered an automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine and a stolen AR-15 rifle, according to police.

Police also said there were several people at the home when officers served the warrant, including an infant and a special needs juvenile.

Israel Fields

Berlinda Fields

Alycia Blyther

Israel Fields is charged with trafficking in marijuana; conspiracy to traffic in marijunana; possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana; conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana; felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances; felony conspiracy; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; misdemeanor conspiracy; misdemeanor child abuse; felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Berlinda Field is charged with trafficking in marijuana; conspiracy to traffic marijuana; possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana; conspiracy to sell/deliver, marijuana; felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances; felony conspiracy; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; misdemeanor conspiracy; and misdemeanor child abuse.

Blyther is charged with trafficking in marijuana; conspiracy to traffic marijuana; possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana; conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana; felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances; felony conspiracy; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; misdemeanor conspiracy; and misdemeanor child abuse.

The investigation involved a task force consisting of officers Laurinburg police officers and Scotland County sheriff’s deputies.