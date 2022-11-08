LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in Laurinburg, police said.

Police found the body of John Lavar Shaw of Laurel Hill at about 10 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 500 block of Wagram Street after getting a report of shots being fired in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

No information about a suspect or any other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s detective division at 910-276-3211. Information can also be sent anonymously to Scotland Crimestoppers by calling 910-266-8146. Tips can also be submitted at www.scotlandcountycs.com or the mobile app at P3tips.com. If your anonymous information leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

