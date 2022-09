LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities.

Tony Anthony Jacobs, of Lumberton, was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (910) 681-3845.